Tsunami threatened in Japan, USA and other countries due to Kamchatka earthquake

Japan, the United States and the Philippines have issued tsunami warnings after a powerful earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka region. This was reported by Al Jazeera, CNN and The Guardian.

on July 30, potentially dangerous waves up to three meters high are expected in some parts of the United States, most of the coast of Latin America, and many island countries in Asia and the Pacific. In particular, tsunami warnings are already in effect in Hawaii, Northern California and Alaska, as well as in Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported, that all commercial ports are closed and all flights to and from the island of Maui have been canceled.

The tsunami waves may reach the California coast around 12:15 Pacific time (10:15 Kyiv time). In Washington and Oregon, waves, but not as high, are expected by the evening of July 30. Residents are asked to evacuate to safe places.

"People living in coastal areas or along rivers should immediately evacuate to safe places, such as high ground or evacuation buildings." Tsunamis may recur. Do not leave a safe place until the warning is lifted," says in a statement from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

After the Kamchatka earthquake, several whales washed ashore in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

After the Kamchatka earthquake, several whales washed ashore in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.