Typhoon Podul approaches Taiwan – hundreds of people evacuated

on August 12, the Taiwanese authorities began evacuating hundreds of people from the likely path of Typhoon Podul, which is forecast to hit the island's southeastern coast. About reports Reuters.

In the eastern county of Hualien, about 700 people are to be evacuated due to the risk of a natural dam breach caused by a landslide caused by a previous typhoon.

"We urge people living downstream to follow the government's instructions and evacuate," said Chu Chun-jui, a spokesman for the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Mitigation.

After making landfall, Podul is projected to move toward the densely populated west coast of Taiwan, and then to the Chinese province of Fujian.

The Central Meteorological Administration warns that up to 600 mm of precipitation could fall in the southern mountainous regions in a few days.

In early July, Typhoon Danas killed at least two people and injured more than 500 others in Taiwan, reported The New York Times.

According to government data, more than 1,500 cases of typhoon-related damage of varying degrees were reported across the city.