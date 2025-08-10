Strong earthquake hits Turkey – video

Five people were rescued from the rubble of a building in Sındırgı

People in a park in Istanbul after the earthquake (Photo: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA)

On Sunday, August 10, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Turkey, reported The country's Disaster Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred near the city of Sındırgı in Balikesir province in western Turkey at 19:53. The tremor was felt most strongly in this region, as well as in the provinces of Izmir, Manisa and Istanbul.

After the earthquake, there were 20 more aftershocks of lesser magnitude from 0 to 5 points.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or more are considered strong and can cause destruction.

AFAD reported at 22:01 that a building had collapsed in the Sındırgı area – as a result of search and rescue operations, four people were pulled alive from the rubble, and rescue efforts for another person were ongoing.

At 22:22, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya reported about another person rescued from under the collapsed building, work continued to free another person.

In total, the department received 24 reports of damage. Sındırgı Mayor Serkan Sak claimed CNN Tukr reported that 10 buildings collapsed as a result of the quake.