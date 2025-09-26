WP: Russia helps China prepare for attack on Taiwan

WP journalists have obtained documents showing the sale of Russian military equipment and training for the Chinese military

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry)

Russia is helping China prepare for an attack on Taiwan. About reports The Washington Post, citing documents independently verified by the British think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

According to analysts, Russia is using its combat experience to train Chinese airborne units and conduct armored vehicle landing exercises. This could strengthen Beijing's ability to seize Taiwan.

Read also Russia on the brink: the US and China have three months to determine its future

Documents received by the group hacktivists Black Moonindicate that in October 2024, the Russian Federation agreed to sell 37 BMD-4M light amphibious vehicles, 11 Sprut-SDM1 self-propelled anti-tank guns, and 11 BTR-MDM airborne armored personnel carriers to China.

The main contract provided for the transfer of command and observation vehicles and special parachute systems designed to land heavy cargo from high altitudes.

The documents also show several rounds of negotiations, including a meeting in Beijing in April 2024, at which China asked Russia to speed up the delivery of certain vehicles.

In particular, it was about adapting the weapons to make them compatible with Chinese software, electronic, radio, and navigation systems.

Separate documents outline training programs for Chinese paratroopers in the combat use of weapons, as well as command and control systems used to direct operations.