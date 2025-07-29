A suspicious object was found at a subway station in Kyiv, and the station was closed
The Lybidska station of the Kyiv subway was temporarily closed to passengers due to a suspicious object. About it reports Kyiv City State Administration.
It is noted that trains run non-stop past the Lybidska station.
An explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the site. We will inform you about the resumption of the plant's operation later.
- on July 24, the SBU announced that thwarting a terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv: Russians planned an explosion in a cafe.
- Also on July 24, the SBU reported that two men were preparing explosions near the regional shopping center in Mykolaiv. The enemy wanted to kill as many people as possible.
