A suspicious object was found at a subway station in Kyiv, and the station was closed

An explosive team was called to the Lybidska metro station

Lybidska metro station (Photo: wikipedia.org)

The Lybidska station of the Kyiv subway was temporarily closed to passengers due to a suspicious object. About it reports Kyiv City State Administration.

It is noted that trains run non-stop past the Lybidska station.

An explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the site. We will inform you about the resumption of the plant's operation later.