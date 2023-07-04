If Russia blows up Zaporizhzhia power plant, ‘whole world will be concerned', says top NATO admiral

Russia will face consequences should it blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the chairman of the NATO military committee, admiral Rob Bauer, told LBC radio station.

If the station were to be attacked, Mr Bauer said the consequences would reach beyond a typical security issue, affecting the entire world.

"If this would happen – if this would happen – then it is a much bigger problem than just a military problem or something only for NATO. This is something that the world will be involved in, this will have an enormous impact in Europe," he said.

The chair of NATO’s military committee added the possible explosion of the ZNPP would be "an environmental disaster", which is "beyond just a security issue".

"And therefore, one would think, one would hope, that the Russians will not do this because I think it will take away a lot of the support they have in the world if they would do this.

"I cannot imagine a number of nations that support them would support this act by the Russian government."

Last month, Ukraine warned Russia has mined the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southeastern Ukraine, which is the largest in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world.

