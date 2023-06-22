Russia preparing terrorist attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Zelensky says

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday Russia was considering a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant involving a release of radiation.

In a video address posted on social media, Mr Zelenskyy said he had received a Ukrainian intelligence report regarding the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam caused by Russia.

Ukraine’s military intelligence, GUR, and the security service, SBU, both gathered new evidence of Russia’s "deliberated and calculated crime" of blowing up the dam, he added.

"Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – a terrorist act with the release of radiation," Ukraine’s president stressed.

"They have prepared everything for this. We are sharing all available information with our partners – everyone in the world. We have every confirmation. Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa – all countries, absolutely everyone should know this."

Earlier, Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russians had mined the cooler of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, increasing the possibility of a possible terrorist attack.

The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded last February.

