Satellite images from Russian airbase: six Tu-95 and three Tu-160 aircraft present before HUR attack
On the night of March 20, the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast was attacked by Ukrainian military intelligence drones, according to photos published by the Schemes project.
Satellite images show that there were 11 strategic bombers present at the base before the attack
Specifically, there were six Tu-95MS bombers, one of which was in an inoperable state, and three Tu-160 bombers.
Residents of Engels heard at least four explosions that night after an air raid alert had been announced, according to Russian Telegram channels.
In response to a question about whether the drones reached their intended target, a source from the Ukrainian military intelligence told LIGA.net: "They reached it. This was a planned operation, and the consequences are being clarified."
See also: Russian volunteers destroy occupiers' Zhitel EW system in Belgorod Oblast – photo