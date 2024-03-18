The Freedom of Russia Legion reports that the equipment of the invaders was struck in the area of the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga

Zhitel EW system (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

Russian volunteer units that oppose the ruling regime of the Russian Federation destroyed the Zhitel electronic warfare system of the armed forces of the invaders in the Belgorod Oblast, the Freedom of Russia Legion reported.

The Zhitel EW system was destroyed by the forces and means of Russian volunteers in the area of the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga.

As evidence, the Legion provided two drone shots: in the first one, trees can be seen, presumably among them the occupiers hid the EW system; the second photo shows an explosion.

Photo: LSR

Photo: LSR

Here is the settlement on the map:

