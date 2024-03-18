HUR: Russia is deliberately spreading rumors about new offensive in the north

Occupiers have concentrated about 19,000 troops on the border with these oblasts, with no change in number, according to military intelligence

Andriy Yusov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Russia is deliberately spreading rumors about a new offensive on the Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, but Ukraine is constantly monitoring the threat, and the border is being reinforced, according to a statement by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, to LIGA.net.

Yusov said that similar information operations have been repeatedly carried out by the occupiers around the topic of a possible escalation from the direction of Belarus: "This time it's also about the North."

"On the other hand, the threat is constantly present, so the situation is being monitored both in terms of the formation and redeployment of units (on the territory of the Russian Federation. – ed.). Of course, work is being done to strengthen the border. So there will be no surprises in this situation," stated the representative of military intelligence.

In response to a question about the concentration of about 19,000 Russian military personnel on the border of the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, Yusov said that the situation has not changed.

He explained that the redeployment of certain units of the occupiers is related to the hostilities that have taken place in the past week, including in the Belgorod Oblast of Russia.

The HUR representative said that, given the hostilities on the territory of Russia in the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, the invaders are trying to shift the focus of attention and spread information in their interests.

