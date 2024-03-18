North Korea sent Russia 7,000 containers of military aid – South Korean Defense Ministry

South Korea claims that North Korea has sent Russia approximately 7,000 containers of military aid

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin (Photo: Volodymyr Smirnov, EPA)

North Korea has sent Russia about 7,000 containers of ammunition and other military equipment since last year, according to South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, as reported by Sky News.

Shin made this statement during a press conference, a few hours after North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles into the eastern waters of the country, according to South Korean military officials.

He said that North Korea initially relied on ships, but later increased the use of its railways for cross-border arms supplies.

Shin stated that Pyongyang likely received over 9,000 containers of aid in exchange for military support.