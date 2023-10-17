Russian reporters claim discovery of American ATACMS missile parts at occupied airfield
Russian military bloggers shared a photo allegedly from the airfield in Berdyansk, which was attacked by the Ukrainian Defense Forces overnight. The footage shows submunitions similar to the M74: they are carried by an American ATACMS missile.
After the Ukrainian military struck Russian airfields in occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk, propagandists' Telegram channels claimed that Ukraine had used long-range ATACMS missiles. The transfer of such weapons to the Defense Forces was not reported. Washington officially refuses to supply these missiles, but, according to the American media, US President Joe Biden could have given the green light. In September, Biden told Zelenskyy that the United States "will provide a small number of missiles" to Ukraine.
Later, the press service of the Special Operations Forces confirmed the successful attack and announced the destruction of nine helicopters, an air defense unit, an arsenal and "a dozen" Russians at two airfields.
Later, Russian propagandists published a photo showing, probably, M74 submunitions lying among the wreckage at the Berdyansk airfield.
The authenticity of these photos has not been confirmed, but in a video message on October 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked some Western allies for "effective weapons, as agreed."
On October 11, the United States announced a new $200 million aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces: it included additional ammunition for HIMARS systems, artillery shells, TOW anti-tank guided missiles, etc.
Officially, the USA did not announce the decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine. On September 22, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is still working on obtaining long-range weapons from allies.
