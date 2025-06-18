AFP: Zelensky plans to personally participate in the NATO summit in The Hague

Diplomats and NATO officials report that Zelenskyy was likely invited to an official dinner for leaders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently planning to personally participate in the NATO summit, which will be held on June 24-25 in The Hague, an interlocutor in the Office of the President of Ukraine told AFP.

"The decision will be made on the eve of the summit. This is just a schedule," the source told the publication, describing the meeting as "an opportunity to maintain support and promote a ceasefire."

Diplomats and NATO officials report that Zelensky has been invited to an official dinner for leaders hosted by the King of the Netherlands on the evening of June 24, which is expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump .

Zelensky is also likely to attend a forum dedicated to the defense industry, which will be held on the sidelines of the summit.

At the same time, there will be no official working meeting between the President of Ukraine and 32 NATO leaders, as was the case at the previous Alliance summit in Washington, the source said.