Gitanas Nauseda (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

If NATO fails to fulfill its membership promise to Ukraine, it will be a serious blow to the Alliance's reputation, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes. He expressed this opinion on the air of the radio station Žinių Radijas, quoted by the broadcaster LTR.

"We have very clearly strengthened the text on Ukraine's prospects in the Alliance at at least the last three NATO summits. Now, to just take it all away, well, it would be very damaging to NATO's credibility. It would be a serious blow to NATO's reputation," Nauseda said.

He added that Ukraine should be invited to the June NATO summit in The Hague to present its position on these issues.

The journalists reminded that a number of media outlets, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the United States did not want Ukraine to be represented at this year's summit. And Russia constantly puts forward the condition of peace so that Ukraine does not join the Alliance.