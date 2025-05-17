Polish minister notes that in peacetime, NATO members spend twice as much on defense as Russia

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski)

NATO was created to deter Russia, and by 2030, the Alliance will be stronger. At the same time, Russia will have a "hangover", said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in the social network.

He noted that NATO has spent more than 20 years trying to "Europeanize" Russia. But Moscow decided to abandon all this and try to rebuild its "empire.".

"We will not allow this to happen. By the end of the decade, we will be stronger, and Russia will have a terrible hangover," Sikorsky emphasized .

He also noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no idea how expensive the confrontation with NATO will be for him. According to Sikorski, the EU's economy is estimated at $19 trillion, while Russia's is worth $2 trillion.

Since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency European allies have doubled their defense spending and plan to do so again.

"As Europe, we spend 2.5 times more in peace than Russia does in war. All we need is to spend the money better," the Polish diplomat summarized .