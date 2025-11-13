After the Mindich tapes, the government suspended the competition for the head of the GTS Operator

One of the contest finalists is involved in NABU investigation into possible abuses at Energoatom, Svyrydenko says

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: official's Telegram channel)

Competition for the position of the head To the gas transmission system operator (GTS), a strategic state-owned enterprise, was officially shut down following the Midas operation by anti-corruption agencies, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, this decision was made in connection with the publication of the materials of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation into possible abuses at the state-owned company Energoatom – One of the finalists of the competition is involved in this case.

"In such circumstances, the continuation of the tender procedure is incompatible with the principles of transparency, integrity and trust in the process," Svyrydenko emphasized.

The official added that the competition will be resumed after additional verification of the integrity of its participants.

She does not name names, but earlier sources in the government told Ekonomichna Pravda that the supervisory board of GTS Operator was preparing to appoint the company's CEO Oksana Kryvenko.

Previously, she was an advisor to Herman Halushchenko, former Minister of Energy and current Justice, who resigned after an anti-corruption investigation.

In 2018-2019, Kryvenko also headed the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) after working at the agency since 2015.

In August 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court closed the case against her on the so-called Rotterdam+ formula.