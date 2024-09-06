Aftermath of Russian attack on Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: destroyed trucks and houses – photos

Overnight, Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv oblasts with kamikaze drones, there is destruction of houses and transport

Destroyed trucks near Lviv (Photo: SES)

In the early hours of September 6, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv oblasts of Ukraine with drones and missiles, causing damage to residential buildings and trucks, according to regional authorities.

In the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a house was damaged by a drone strike, reported the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak. No casualties were reported.

"Loud explosions were also heard in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts. Several fires broke out there. In the latter, a farm building was destroyed and up to ten private houses were damaged," Lysak wrote.

Synelnikovo (Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

In Lviv Oblast, debris from a Russian kamikaze drone fell in an industrial zone, reported the head of the regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyy.

"Four trucks caught fire. Firefighters arrived promptly. The fire was extinguished within an hour and a half. Unfortunately, the vehicles are beyond repair," the statement reads.

Lviv region (Photo: DSNS)

On September 4, rescue and search operations were completed in Lviv following a massive Russian attack. Seven people were killed, including two children aged seven and 14. Another 53 people were injured.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that among the victims of the Russian attack were a mother, Yevheniya, and her three daughters, Yaryna, Daryna, and Emiliya Bazylevych. Only the father survived the attack.