Undercover Ukrainian agent amasses documentation of crimes by Russian forces before dying

An agent of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was able to penetrate the ranks of one of the most secretive Russian special services – the Special Operations Forces of the Russian Federation (SSO), thanks to which it was possible to document the war crimes of the Russians and identify those involved in sabotage, SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko announced at the briefing.

After the explosions of a military compound in Svatove in Luhansk Oblast, the SBU took a "Luhansk People's Republic" militant who knew the details of the incident.

"The SBU made him talk and received information about the involvement of the SSO of the Russian Federation in the attack on Svatove. Later, the SBU managed to penetrate the ranks of the SSO through its agent," Dekhtyarenko said.

The service was able to obtain the necessary information about the peculiarities and details of the Russian organization, its members, as well as the structure under which it works.

Dekhtyarenko emphasized that thanks to the work of the Ukrainian agent, the SBU managed to find out about the crimes of the SSO of the Russian Federation and document them. A counterintelligence agent was killed during these missions.

In addition, the Security Service collected evidence of the involvement of Russian special services in the "terrorist attack with a jar of honey" that occurred on January 16, 2015. That day, a 65-year-old resident of Luhansk Oblast allegedly brought an alleged "gift" to the checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It turned out that there were explosives in the jar – one soldier was killed and two servicemen were wounded. The pensioner was sentenced to 15 years in prison, he pleaded guilty in court.

According to Dekhtyarenko, the Russian special services also tried to stage a terrorist attack in the center of Kyiv in the winter of 2014. Then a woman recruited by the Russians intended to set off an explosion at one of the metro stations. The explosive device was planted in her bag.

After the full-scale invasion, saboteurs of the SSO of the Russian Federation periodically attack the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas in the north and east of Ukraine. During the forays, they try to attack the military and border guards of Ukraine and blow up military facilities.

