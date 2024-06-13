Air defense for Ukraine to be main topic on agenda of Ramstein format meeting – Pentagon

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, together with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, have already arrived in Brussels

Sabrina Singh (Photo: EPA)

The main issue that will be raised during the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein") in Brussels on June 13 will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, stated Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a briefing.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Air defense is currently a priority for Ukraine in order to protect itself from Russian air attacks, she said.

That's what's needed, "whether it's in the form of Patriot or in other forms."

"So I'm sure this will be a topic of discussion at tomorrow's UDCG meeting," she said.

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, together with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, have already arrived in Brussels.

On May 20, during the previous meeting of the Contact Group, Austin promised that Ukraine can expect stable American defense assistance. In particular, future aid packages will include additional munitions for NASAMS and Patriot air defense systems, more HIMARS systems and munitions, and other weapons.

On June 11, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that he would deliver the third Patriot system to the Ukrainian Defense Forces "in the coming weeks and months."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the near future, Ukraine expects decisions from the USA and European partners regarding the transfer of two or three more Patriots.

Also, the government of the Netherlands announced that the state will provide Ukraine with a radar and three Patriot launchers and allocate 60 million euros for the purchase of drones.