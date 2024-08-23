Air defense missiles and ammunition. Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine

The US has announced a new aid package for Ukraine, including a promise of additional missile types

US President Joe Biden (Photo: Bonnie Cash / EPA)

The United States has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, according to a statement by US President Joe Biden released by the White House.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

This package includes:

Air defense missiles to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure;

Equipment to combat drones and anti-tank missiles to defend against Russia's new battlefield tactics;

Ammunition for frontline soldiers and mobile rocket systems that protect them.

The United States will also impose new sanctions on nearly 400 legal entities and individuals who are facilitating Russia's illegal war.

"Tomorrow – as the people of Ukraine mark their Independence Day – let it be clear: When Russia’s senseless war began, Ukraine was a free country. Today, it is still a free country. And the war will end with Ukraine remaining a free, sovereign, and independent country," Biden stated.

UPDATED AT 23:02. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified that this is the fourth sanctions package targeting the fuel and energy sector, metallurgy, financial sphere, and Russian military-industrial complex.

He also noted the allocation of a new defense assistance package from the United States. "Ukraine urgently needs the delivery of weapons from the announced defense packages, in particular, additional air defense systems to reliably protect cities, communities and critical infrastructure," he said.