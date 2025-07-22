Airplane crash in Bangladesh. At least 27 dead, 170 injured
The death toll from the crash of a Bangladeshi Air Force (BAF) training plane into an educational institution has risen to 27. About reports BBC.
Among the 27 dead, there were about 17 children. Alsoat least 170 people were injured.
Most of the victims, according to one of the local doctors, are children aged 10 to 15. Many of them suffered burns from jet fuel.
More than 50 people were taken to the hospital, many of them in critical condition.
According to the Bangladeshi Armed Forces, the plane crash was caused by mechanical failureafter the takeoff of a training aircraft performing a training mission.
The F-7 plane took off from the air force base in the capital Dhaka at around 10:00 a.m. Kyiv time and crashed shortly afterward in the Uttara district. The pilot, who also died in the crash, was trying to direct the plane to a less populated area of the city.
BREAKING: Bangladesh Air Force F-7BGI training jet crashes in Uttara near Milestone College- Defence Index (@Defence_Index) July 21, 2025
Pilot Lt Tauqir killed, several civilians injured.
Rescue operations are underway.
~ 🇧🇩 Bangladeshi Media pic.twitter.com/DAYWCvi2wo
Same Bangladeshi People Laughing on Ahmedabad Plane Crash Karma Boomerang. #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/5EOk1FgxTS- Divyaaa 🇮🇳❤ (@DivyaaaNationa1) July 21, 2025
- on June 12, an aircraft of the national airline Air India faced the dormitories. There were 242 people on board, including 12 crew members. Only one passenger, a 40-year-old British citizen, managed to survive. Another 19 people died on the ground as a result of the crash.
- on July 21, a Bangladeshi Air Force training plane crashed into a school. At first, it was reported that one person was killed. Later it became known that almost two dozen people were killed in the accident.
Comments (0)