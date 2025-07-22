Airplane crash in Bangladesh. At least 27 dead, 170 injured

About 17 children were among those killed in the crash

The aftermath of the plane crash (Photo: EPA)

The death toll from the crash of a Bangladeshi Air Force (BAF) training plane into an educational institution has risen to 27. About reports BBC.

Among the 27 dead, there were about 17 children. Alsoat least 170 people were injured.

Most of the victims, according to one of the local doctors, are children aged 10 to 15. Many of them suffered burns from jet fuel.

More than 50 people were taken to the hospital, many of them in critical condition.

According to the Bangladeshi Armed Forces, the plane crash was caused by mechanical failureafter the takeoff of a training aircraft performing a training mission.

The F-7 plane took off from the air force base in the capital Dhaka at around 10:00 a.m. Kyiv time and crashed shortly afterward in the Uttara district. The pilot, who also died in the crash, was trying to direct the plane to a less populated area of the city.

