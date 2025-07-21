Training plane crashes on college campus in Bangladesh – video

Dozens of people were injured in a plane crash in Dhaka

On Monday, July 21, a Bangladeshi Air Force training plane crashed into an educational institution, with one person reported dead. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the country's fire service.

A plane crashed into a college campus in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, killing one person. The incident occurred in the Uttara district of northern Dhaka.

"An F-7 BGI trainer aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed in Uttara. The plane took off at 13:06 (07:06 GMT)," the report said.

Video from eyewitnesses shows a large fire near the lawn, with a thick column of smoke rising into the sky.

A doctor at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery told reporters that more than 50 people, including children and adults, were hospitalized with burns.

Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus said "necessary measures" would be taken to investigate the cause of the accident and "provide all possible assistance".

"The losses suffered by the Air Force...the students, parents, teachers and staff, and others affected by this accident are irreparable," he added.

