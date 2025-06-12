A plane of the national carrier Air India with more than two hundred passengers on board crashed at the airport in the city of Ahmedabad in western India, reports the HIndustan Times.

Local TV channels are broadcasting footage from the crash site, showing thick black smoke rising from the airport.

According to media reports, there were 242 passengers on board.

Air India reported that flight AI171 was en route from Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick Airport), and an incident occurred with the aircraft, the details of which are being investigated.

UPDATED. Air India has reported that the injured are being taken to nearby hospitals. There were 242 passengers and crew on board: 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, a Canadian citizen and seven Portuguese citizens.

Videos and photos are circulating online, allegedly showing the moment and aftermath of the disaster:

Tragic

AI Ahmedbd -London crashes

London bound AI 171 Boeing 787



*plane crashed into under construction buil

*Ahmedabad airport Air India plane crash* Ahmedabad civil hospital on high alert



As per local police more than 200 ppl feared on board.

Plan crashes soon after take off… pic.twitter.com/O839kEHeR4 — Anand Narasimhan🇮🇳 (@AnchorAnandN) June 12, 2025

#BREAKING : Video of Air India flight #AI171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) at the crash site. pic.twitter.com/oChQByfztN — Turbine Traveler (@Turbinetraveler) June 12, 2025

The head of India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Faiz Ahmed, said the plane took off at 1:38 p.m. local time (11:38 a.m. Eastern Time) and crashed five minutes later.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the head of government, Bhupendra Patel, the Home Minister and Police Commissioner of the state of Gujarat, where the disaster occurred, and assured of assistance from the central government.

Ahmedabad airport was closed after the incident.

The airport is located within the city limits: