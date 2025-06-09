In the United States, a light aircraft with six passengers on board crashed into the Pacific Ocean

No information on the detection of people has been received so far

Airplane (Illustrative photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA)

Special services are searching for six people who were on board the Cessna 414 plane that crashed in the Pacific Ocean west of San Diego. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the US Coast Guard.

The plane crashed on Sunday, June 8, at about 12:30 p.m. local time off the coast of the Point Loma Peninsula.

National Transportation Safety Board investigates the cause of the plane crash.

According to the Coast Guard, the debris field was found off the coast in an area where the water is about 200 feet (60 meters) deep .

The media Los Angeles Times clarified that the search involved Coast Guard air and sea crews, Customs and Border Protection patrols, San Diego Port Police boats, and rescuers.

No information on the detection of people has been received so far.