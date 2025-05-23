In San Diego, a plane crashed into a residential building, killing six people on board – photo
A private plane carrying music talent agent Dave Shapiro and five others crashed into a San Diego apartment building. The residents of the building were rescued, but the passengers and the pilot of the plane are presumed dead, the Associated Press reports .
According to the agency, due to foggy weather, the plane first hit a power line and then crashed into a residential building. It missed the airfield by a little more than 3 kilometers.
The couple who lived in the house that the plane crashed into managed to escape.
A large-scale fire broke out at the crash site due to a spill of aviation fuel: more than 10 houses were damaged and more than 12 cars burned down.
There were no casualties on the ground, but eight people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and non-life-threatening injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration said there were six people on board the plane. Authorities are still examining the scene and recovering bodies before releasing an official death toll and identifying the dead, although it is believed there are no survivors on board.
At least 100 residents of the area were evacuated.
