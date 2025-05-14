Self-Defense Forces training plane with people crashes in Japan – photos

The search for the plane and the two people on board is underway

T-4 airplane (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

A Self-Defense Forces plane crashed into a lake in Japan. According to preliminary data, there were two people on board, their fate is unknown, according to Newsdig, NHK and Reuters.

Reports that something that looked like an airplane had crashed into Iruka Pond in Inuyama City, Aichi Prefecture, and that an explosion was heard, were received by the police and fire department at about 15:10 (09:10 Kyiv time).

Photo: newsdig

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed that it was a Self-Defense Forces training plane that crashed after taking off from the Komaki military base in central Japan. The country's Defense Ministry said it was a T-4 aircraft.

A spokesman for the Inuyama City Fire Department told Reuters that there were probably two people on board the plane.

A search plane is heading to the crash site from Hamamatsu Air Base. Unnamed sources told Newsdig that the crashed plane was probably recently repaired at Komaki Air Base.