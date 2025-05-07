Fighter jet crashes in Finland, pilot ejects – photos
An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed in Finland, the pilot managed to eject. This was reported by .
The incident occurred near Rovaniemi Airport around 11:00 a.m. on March 7. The pilot managed to eject, survived and the landing site was found. The fighter jet itself crashed in a military zone, the Air Force said.
"Rescue operations are underway, the area is cordoned off. The pilot, who escaped in an ejection seat, was taken to a medical facility for further examination. No one on the ground was injured in the crash," the military said .
According to Finnish media outlet Yle, several rescue units were sent to the scene. The road leading to the airport is closed to traffic. A journalist who was near the scene of the accident noticed smoke .
A meeting of Nordic defense ministers was to take place in Rovaniemi on March 7. However, according to Yle, the event was canceled due to the disaster.
The cause of the fighter jet crash has not been reported at this time.
