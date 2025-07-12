Fatal Boeing plane crash in India: Engines suddenly stopped receiving fuel

It is still unknown why the system stopped supplying fuel, and the investigation is ongoing

Airplane crash (Photo: EPA/RAJAT GUPTA)

The preliminary cause of the crash of the Air India plane that crashed on June 12 near Ahmedabad airport has been determined. Three seconds after takeoff, both engines simultaneously stopped fuel supply, said in a report by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau of India (AAIB).

According to the flight data recorder ("black box"), both switches for controlling the aircraft's fuel supply suddenly switched from the "on" position to the "off" position. Because of this, at a speed of 333 km/h. Boeing 787 Dreamliner completely lost power, which led to the crash and the deaths of 260 people – only one passenger survived.

The report also cited a transcript of the black box, in which one pilot is heard asking why his partner cut off the fuel supply. However, the co-pilot replied that he had not done so. The plane was flown by Captain Sumit Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kundar, both of whom have about 19,000 hours of flight time.

After the sudden shutdown, the fuel supply switches returned to their normal position, which started the process of restarting the engines. One of them was able to restore thrust, but was unable to stop the deceleration of the aircraft.

The investigation is unclear at this stage as to why the fuel supply system stopped working.

"Did the control system reset? And if it was done by one of the pilots, why?" said American aviation expert Anthony Brickhouse.

The preliminary report does not identify those responsible and does not make recommendations to the aircraft manufacturer Boeing or GE Aerospace, or to the manufacturer of the Genx-1B engines. The investigation is ongoing .