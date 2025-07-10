Aliyev and Pashinyan meet to discuss normalization of relations
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks on various aspects of normalizing relations between the two countries. The results of the talks in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, were reported by the Azerbaijani and Armenian Ministries of Foreign Affairs.
At the meeting, the politicians confirmed that bilateral talks are the most effective format for resolving all issues related to normalization and agreed to continue such a dialogue on this basis.
Aliyev and Pashinyan assessed the progress in the process of delineating the border between the two countries and instructed the relevant state commissions to continue this work.
In addition, the leaders agreed to continue confidence-building measures between the countries.
The new talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between both countries and Russia, which in the past was a "mediator" in their conflict.
- This is the first official meeting between the two leaders after agreeing on a draft peace agreement between the countries. Negotiations began after Azerbaijan regained control of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was previously supported by Armenia, in September 2023.
- In June 2025, Pashinyan met with Turkish President Erdoğan, who is an ally of Aliyev. The Turkish leader stated that he would support Yerevan's efforts to establish peace with Baku. The United States has also recently expressed hope for a deal.