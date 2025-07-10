Aliyev and Pashinyan meet to discuss normalization of relations

Meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Armenian Foreign Ministry)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held talks on various aspects of normalizing relations between the two countries. The results of the talks in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, were reported by the Azerbaijani and Armenian Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, the politicians confirmed that bilateral talks are the most effective format for resolving all issues related to normalization and agreed to continue such a dialogue on this basis.

Aliyev and Pashinyan assessed the progress in the process of delineating the border between the two countries and instructed the relevant state commissions to continue this work.

In addition, the leaders agreed to continue confidence-building measures between the countries.

The new talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between both countries and Russia, which in the past was a "mediator" in their conflict.