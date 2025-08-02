Alkhim case: hate speech case still under investigation in Dnipro

Anna Alkhim (Photo: instagram.com/alkhim.an)

Blogger Anna Buryachenko (Anna Alkhim) has not been served with a notice of suspicion of inciting national hatred, and the criminal investigation is ongoing. This is stated in the response of the Central District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro to an information request LIGA.net.

The pre-trial investigation has been underway since May 15, 2025, under Part 1 of Art. 161 (on intentional actions aimed at inciting national, regional, racial or religious hatred and enmity, humiliation of national honor and dignity, or insulting the feelings of citizens).

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of 200 to 500 non-taxable minimums (from UAH 3400 to 8500), restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for up to three years.

Necessary investigative (detective) actions are being taken to establish the circumstances of the criminal offense.

"At the moment, no one has been served with a notice of suspicion, no measure of restraint has been chosen," the prosecutor's office replied.

The document also states that information on the status of the pre-trial investigation is provided to a limited extent due to the inadmissibility of disclosure of this information in accordance with the law.

In May, the National Police reported UP that three articles were entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations in the Alkhim case. The other two are high treason and threats or violence against a state or public figure.

Regarding the investigation of the Alkhim case based on these articles LIGA.net also appealed to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, which has determined the sequence of proceedings, and the Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv. No responses were received at the time of publication of the news.

Alkhim has repeatedly found herself at the epicenter of scandals. She has publicly stated that she continues to listen to music by Russian artists. However, she claimed that she listens to the music of those Russians who support the war on platforms that do not monetize artists.