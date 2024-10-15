All civilians to be evacuated from Kupiansk and nearby communities due to Russian shelling

Authorities can no longer ensure the restoration of utilities on the east bank of the Oskil River because of ongoing attacks

Evacuation from Kupiansk (Illustrative photo by National Police)

The authorities in Kharkiv Oblast have announced a mandatory evacuation for all civilians from Kupiansk and three nearby communities, with the evacuation of families with children from Borova, the head of the regional administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said during a TV broadcast.

The situation on the Kupiansk front is currently the most critical. On the eastern bank of the Oskil River, which divides the city, authorities are no longer able to guarantee the restoration of electricity, heating, or water supplies due to relentless shelling—repair crews are immediately targeted by Russian fire as soon as they attempt any work.

Therefore, the regional defense council has decided on the mandatory evacuation of all civilians in the area. This includes the city of Kupiansk and three other communities closer to the front line.

Almost 4,000 people remain on the east bank of the Oskil, while about 3,000 are on the west bank, Syniehubov added.

Evacuation sites have been prepared in Kharkiv, with options for relocation to other settlements in the region or other areas, he stated.

Mandatory forced evacuation was also announced for the village of Borova in the Izium district, which is under constant shelling. For now, this evacuation applies only to 134 families with children.

In the past month, 234 children along with their families have been evacuated from Kupiansk and surrounding communities. However, due to the military threats, authorities have decided on a full evacuation of all civilians.

Map: Deepstate