'Evacuation continues': 13,050 residents remain in Pokrovsk, down from 48,000 just 1.5 months ago

Pokrovsk

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, 13,050 residents remain, including 94 children, down from 48,000 people and nearly 5,900 children just 1.5 months ago, according to Serhiy Dobriak, head of the city military administration, speaking on a national telethon.

Evacuations are ongoing, and the remaining children will leave with their families in a planned manner, he said.

On Thursday, October 3, the occupiers carried out two strikes, launching six glide bombs at 10:30 a.m. and three more at 11:00 p.m., injuring four people and damaging critical civilian infrastructure, Dobriak reported.

He noted that about 80% of the community's critical infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed by Russian forces.

Currently, the occupiers are about seven kilometers from the city's outskirts on one side, according to Dobriak.

The power supply situation is difficult, with nearly half of Pokrovsk, the town of Rodynske, and 10 villages without electricity. Russian forces continue daily attacks on the energy infrastructure, the official added.

However, the city's critical infrastructure is supported by generator units, Dobriak noted.