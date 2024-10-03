Residents of northern Kharkiv Oblast may face forced evacuation – regional administration

Photo by novoeizdanie.com

Due to the escalation of fighting in northern Kharkiv Oblast, there may be a need to evacuate local residents, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), during a national television broadcast.

"We are currently considering the issue of forced evacuation of civilians from these areas. In Kupiansk itself, five families remain, but we plan to evacuate them within a day or two. Overall, we have evacuated 200 families in three communities this month, with 75 remaining remaining," said Syniehubov.

He noted that the situation in the region's north, particularly in Lypetsk and Vovchansk, is difficult. Despite the increase in enemy attacks, Ukrainian forces are holding their positions, and the front line remains stable. In the Kupiansk sector alone, 25 assault attempts were recorded in the past 24 hours, and artillery shelling is intensifying daily. The Kharkiv RMA is also monitoring the situation in the Izium sector as well, as the situation there is also difficult.