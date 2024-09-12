'The only way out is evacuation.' Russia strikes Pokrovsk transport infrastructure twice – photos

Photo by Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group

Russian troops have twice struck the transport infrastructure of Pokrovsk, destroying a section of an overpass. Part of the city's critical infrastructure has also been destroyed, according to the Pokrovsk City Military Administration.

Photos obtained by LIGA.net show one of the bridge spans completely destroyed.

Photo: Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman of the

The Russians left the city without electricity, gas and water

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration reported that on September 11, around 10:50 AM, a Russian attack hit the eastern part of Pokrovsk near one of the overpasses. The blast wave also damaged residential apartment buildings.

According to authorities, on September 12 at 4:40 AM, Russians targeted a road transport facility and destroyed one of the overpass sections. No casualties were reported, and the type of weapon used by the occupiers is being determined.

Meanwhile, Russian occupiers once again claimed to have destroyed a "military object" while civilian evacuation continued in communities along the Pokrovsk direction.

In addition to the transport infrastructure, the occupiers are also destroying other civilian facilities: in the western part of Pokrovsk, it is no longer possible to restore electricity supply due to significant damage.

As of September 12, the Russians have left the community without electricity, gas, and water.

Authorities emphasize that the only way out is to evacuate while it is still possible to leave the city.

Where to contact regarding evacuation?

For evacuation, you can contact these numbers below:

→ +380800300101 – the contact center of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration, in particular, you can leave a request for evacuation by train;

→ +380800500121 and +380730500121 – evacuation call center of Donetsk Oblast;

→ +380800332614 – volunteers of the Charity fund East SOS: evacuation with children, seriously ill, and disabled people with accommodation, including pets (open from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM);

→ +380932022232 and +380964041034 – volunteers of the Prolisok NGO: to accompany seriously ill patients with medical staff.

