Almost 130,000 Russian war crimes recorded in Ukraine, one every 10 minutes – Prosecutor General

Andriy Kostin (Photo: Office of the President)

Law enforcement officers have already documented almost 130,000 Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced during the Global Peace Summit.

"The world needs to hear such stories in order to understand the severity of the crimes that the aggressor commits every day on Ukrainian soil. To date, we have documented almost 130,000 war crimes," he said.

According to Kostin, on average, this means that the Russians are committing 150 war crimes per day – one every 10 minutes.

The official expressed hope that the Summit "will strengthen the efforts of the international community aimed at stopping these crimes", in particular, regarding the return of Ukrainian civilian adults and children from Russia.

The Prosecutor General reported that during the full-scale war, the Russian troops executed at least 61 Ukrainian prisoners of war, four Russians were indicted, and one court verdict was issued.

The interior minister informed that in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military captured civilians, and the first executions of civilians by the invaders have already been reported.

The Prosecutor General's Office told LIGA.net that the former member of the terrorist group Wagner, who fled to Norway, was never charged by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.