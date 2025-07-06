An explosion occurred in Kyiv and the lights went out; the city hall denied an incident at the thermal power plant No. 6

The explosion occurred outside the power plant that supplies the capital

Thermal Power Plant No. 6 (Photo: Kyivteploenergo)

The explosion in Kyiv, which occurred on the afternoon of July 6 in the Desnyanskyi district, took place outside of thermal power plant No. 6. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko , and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

The incident occurred around 4:30 PM in Troyeshchyna, where the TE-6 power plant is located. Afterwards, some residential buildings on the left bank lost power. Information began circulating on social media that an explosion had occurred at the power plant.

According to Klitschko, the explosion occurred outside of thermal power plant No. 6.

"Preliminary information suggests that a tank containing fuel and lubricants exploded in a hangar of a commercial enterprise near the thermal power plant," he wrote.

According to him, there are no casualties.

According to Tkachenko, the power went out on several streets in the district. Power was restored around 5:30 PM.

Kyivteploenergo reported that the TEPC-6 is operating normally and there is no threat to the energy supply of Kyiv.

"There are no power outages for consumers receiving electricity from the station," the company stated.

According to Kyivteploenergo, the incident occurred at a neighboring facility. Emergency services are on the scene.