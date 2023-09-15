Ukraine liberates strategically important settlement bear Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region, near Bakhmut, in both a symbolic and strategically important military success that opens new possibilities for a successful counteroffensive in the area.

In a statement on Friday morning, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said the defence forces "seized Andriivka in the Donetsk region, inflicted significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidated their positions".

Also, the Ukrainian forces "had a partial success in the area of Klishchiivka", another settlement near Bakhmut, the General Staff said.

The two settlements would be conducive to the Ukrainians’ efforts to recapture Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region that had for a long time been a stronghold against Russian forces until it eventually fell in May.

Separately, the 3rd separate assault brigade, which carried out combat operations in Andriivka, said it had "smashed to pieces" Russia’s 72nd separate motorised rifle brigade, tasked with protecting the settlement.

In particular, the Ukrainian forces eliminated the enemy's brigade intelligence chief, three combatants, and "almost all the infantry", along with "officers and a significant amount of equipment", the brigade posted on Telegram.

It cautioned that fighting was still ongoing, and the brigade's units continued to consolidate their positions.

The liberation of Andriivka is a sign of Ukraine’s counteroffensive slowly gaining success, despite some Western analysts claiming it failed to meet the expectations.

