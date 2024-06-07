AP: US to announce $225 million military aid package to Ukraine – details

The new $225 million aid package will include artillery rounds, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and armored vehicles, the AP notes

Flags of the USA and Ukraine (Photo: Office of the President)

The United States will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a $225 million aid package, which will include artillery shells, mortar systems and other weapons, reported the Associated Press with reference to unnamed American officials.

The sources said that the package will include ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), mortar systems and artillery rounds. Also, it will include missiles for the HAWK air defense system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, 155-mm howitzers, armored vehicles, patrol boats and spare parts and other equipment.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will be able to use weapons from the new American package to "strike threats inside Russia to defend the city of Kharkiv from a heavy Russian assault."

The new aid package comes through presidential drawdown authority, which remove systems and munitions from US stockpiles so they can be quickly sent to the frontline in Ukraine, the journalists note.

On May 10, the United States announced a new $400 million package of military aid to Ukraine, which included missiles for Patriot air defense systems and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

On May 24, Washington allocated another package of military aid to Ukraine worth $275 million, which included, in particular, ammunition for HIMARS systems and artillery shells.