AP: US to announce $275 million military aid package for Ukraine on May 24

The package will include missiles for HIMARS systems, as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery shells

HIMARS (Photo: ERA)

On Friday, May 24, the United States is expected to announce a new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine, according to the Associated Press, citing two unnamed US officials familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, the new aid package will specifically include:

→ missiles for HIMARS systems;

→ 155mm and 105mm artillery shells.

No additional details were provided. This will be the fourth aid package since the US Congress overcame a prolonged delay in approving additional funding for Ukraine.

Furthermore, on April 12, the United States proposed assembling a new aid package for Ukraine worth up to $50 billion, backed by future revenues from frozen Russian assets and guaranteed by the G7.

This proposal has the support of Canada, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

