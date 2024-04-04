US: Russian army almost fully restored and rearmed, China providing support

Campbell stated that Russia initially suffered setbacks, but has rearmed and now poses a threat to Ukraine

Kurt Campbell (Photo: EPA/SHAMSHAHRIN SHAMSUDIN)

The Russian army has "almost fully reconstituted military" after heavy losses in the war against Ukraine and now poses a threat to all of Europe and NATO, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said, quoted by Defence News.

He said that the Russian Federation is receiving industrial and commercial support from China.

"We’ve really seen the [People’s Republic of China] start to help to rebuild Russia’s defense industrial base, essentially backfilling the trade from European partners," Campbell said.

