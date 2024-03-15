Russian army has been training and preparing for war with NATO for 10 years – allies

Rosin said that Russia is restructuring and expanding its army in anticipation of a conflict with NATO

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Russia has been preparing for a possible conflict with NATO for the next 10 years, the director general of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Estonia, Kaupo Rosin, said during a conversation with journalists in Washington, quoted by Foreign Policy.

The Kremlin is restructuring and expanding the country's armed forces, he stated.

Rosin said that dictator Vladimir Putin is looking increasingly confident after the death of dissident Alexei Navalny, the cessation of US military aid to Ukraine, the transition of the Russian economy to military rails, stimulation of defense, and economic growth despite sanctions.

"Everything is more or less going to the plan again" for Russia, Rosin said.

He stated that Russian military leaders have learned from the mistakes of the early stages of the big war and are "adapting with uncharacteristic speed."

"It seems that the Russians are turning into a learning organization in the military. Now they are resolving problems that arise on the battlefield within a matter of months," the intelligence officer said.

