Russia must be destroyed, we do not need fear and red lines, says Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs declared his full support for French President Emmanuel Macron in the question of sending troops to Ukraine

Edgars Rinkēvičs (Photo: EPA/TOMS KALNINS)

The President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs supported the French leader Emmanuel Macron, who intensified his tough rhetoric towards Russia.

Western partners of Ukraine should draw red lines not for themselves, but for Russia, without being afraid to ensure their observance, he wrote on X (Twitter), noting that Ukraine must win the war.

"Russia must be defeated. Russia delenda est!" Rinkēvičs said.

Earlier, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said that she supports the idea of sending NATO troops to Ukraine to train the country's soldiers, which was expressed by Macron.

At a meeting on support for Ukraine, which was called by the French president on February 26, European leaders discussed the possibility of sending NATO ground troops to Ukraine.

At a meeting with parliamentary parties, the French leader said that sending troops to Ukraine is possible in the event of a Russian breakthrough to Kyiv or Odesa. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that he "does not want a generation to grow up in a world of threats", commenting on Macron's statement about the possible deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine in the future.

On March 5, Macron made it clear that his statement about the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine was "the opening of the debate."

Czech President Petr Pavel also said that the West should not "close the possibilities of supporting Ukraine" and called for the expansion of forms of assistance, in particular, a possible presence in Ukraine.