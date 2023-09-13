Shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea under attack, 2 ships damaged

supplemented

The Sevastopol shipyard, in Russian-annexed Crimea, was under attack overnight on Wednesday, leaving two ships of the Russian Black Sea fleet damaged and two dozen troops injured.

While Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, a source in Ukrainian defence intelligence told LIGA.net that "a large landing ship and a submarine were definitely hit."

"Even the Russians don't know" whether the vessels are repairable, the source added.

The Russian defence ministry claimed the Sevastopol shipyard had been attacked with ten missiles and three sea drones. Seven missiles and all the drones had allegedly been shot down by Russian air defence, while the rest damaged two vessels.

According to unofficial Russian reports, two employees of the Sevastopol shipyard were killed and 26 were injured, and fires broke out at the site.

According to satellite imagery published by NASA, all three fires were on the premises of the Sevastopol shipyard.

The facility is of strategic importance to Russia as vessels in its Black Sea fleet are being repaired there.

The attack is one of the biggest in a series of strikes on the Russian-annexed peninsula, where Ukrainian forces have been targeting military infrastructure used in Russia’s full-scale invasion.

