Attack on Odesa: 8 wounded, including 9-year-old boy

As a result of a drone attack on Odesa, a boiler house was damaged, leaving hundreds of buildings without heating

Consequences of attack on Odesa (Photo: Oleh Kiper/Odesa OMA)

A Russian drone attack on Odesa on Thursday evening resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to eight other people, according to Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional military administration.

Among the injured is a 9-year-old boy who is in the hospital in moderate condition. A 22-year-old man is in critical condition.

Other injured adults have moderate injuries and are also hospitalized, receiving all necessary medical care.

The attack by Shahed drones destroyed a multi-story residential building in the center of Odesa, damaged several other buildings, and approximately 30 vehicles. Fires also broke out at a public institution and a two-story building.

The heating network was also damaged, leading to the temporary shutdown of one of the city's heating plants. This plant provides heat to 220 residential buildings, seven kindergartens, four schools, and a maternity hospital where 28 mothers and 22 newborns are currently staying. The maternity hospital has a generator, heaters, and sufficient fuel to maintain heating independently, Kiper stated.

On November 9, an attack on Odesa resulted in one death. 13 people were injured, including two children—boys aged 4 and 16.

On November 10, Russia struck Odesa with drones, destroying civilian infrastructure and causing injuries.