Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Kyiv for high-level meetings – video

The Australian foreign minister has scheduled meetings with Ukrainian government officials

Penny Wong in Kyiv (Photo: x.com / AmbVasyl)

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday for a day of high-level meetings with Ukrainian officials, Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia and New Zealand Vasyl Myroshnychenko announced on X.

"I was delighted to welcome Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Kyiv this morning. It will be a busy day of meetings and discussions," Myroshnychenko wrote.

Australian broadcaster SBS News reported that Wong is expected to meet with Ukrainian ministers to discuss necessary military support for Ukraine.

Prior to her visit to Ukraine, Wong met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to discuss support for the Ukrainian people. She also held meetings with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

On December 9, Friedrich Merz, a candidate for the position of Chancellor of Germany, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visited Ukraine.

On December 17, Reuters reported that a special representative of President Donald Trump will visit Ukraine and Europe in January but will not travel to Russia.