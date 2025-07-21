Authorities explain how the moratorium on business inspections will work
The moratorium on business inspections provides for spot checks on high-risk enterprises and digitalization of the state supervision system. New legislative changes are also being prepared, said the newly appointed prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
"At the first meeting of the renewed National Security and Defense Council "We have made an important decision: we are introducing a moratorium on business inspections by law enforcement, customs, tax and other regulatory authorities. What we are changing: control will be spotty – only where there are really high risks; we are digitizing the system of state supervision so that manual intervention becomes impossible," the official said.
According to her, the prosecutor's office and other law enforcement agencies are already auditing open cases against entrepreneurs, and 30% of such proceedings have already been closed.
"Our task is to remove artificial obstacles that block business and prevent new groundless proceedings from appearing," Svyrydenko said.
To do this, the Cabinet of Ministers will submit to the Verkhovna Rada bills on business protection and reform of regulatory authorities – these include amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and other legislative and bylaw acts, the Prime Minister announced.
She said that according to these changes:
→ only the Prosecutor General or heads of regional prosecutor's offices will be able to approve new cases;
→ seizures of property and documents will be canceled if they harm the operation of the enterprise;
→ "hanging" cases without evidence will be closed.
"These changes will give our entrepreneurs the opportunity to work freely and support the economy during the war," the official said.
- Earlier, in early July, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the results of the competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security (which deals with economic crimes), which was won by top NABU detective Tsyvinsky. The Cabinet of Ministers explained its refusal by saying security considerations. The competition commission replied that is not authorized by law to change the winner.
- Head of the Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Committee Radina called the government's decision illegal. Sviridenko stated the Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision on the BEB in accordance with the law.
