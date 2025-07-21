Authorities explain how the moratorium on business inspections will work

An audit of open proceedings is underway – 30% of cases against entrepreneurs have already been closed, the prime minister said

NSDC meeting on July 21, 2025 (Photo: Office of the President)

The moratorium on business inspections provides for spot checks on high-risk enterprises and digitalization of the state supervision system. New legislative changes are also being prepared, said the newly appointed prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"At the first meeting of the renewed National Security and Defense Council "We have made an important decision: we are introducing a moratorium on business inspections by law enforcement, customs, tax and other regulatory authorities. What we are changing: control will be spotty – only where there are really high risks; we are digitizing the system of state supervision so that manual intervention becomes impossible," the official said.

According to her, the prosecutor's office and other law enforcement agencies are already auditing open cases against entrepreneurs, and 30% of such proceedings have already been closed.

"Our task is to remove artificial obstacles that block business and prevent new groundless proceedings from appearing," Svyrydenko said.

To do this, the Cabinet of Ministers will submit to the Verkhovna Rada bills on business protection and reform of regulatory authorities – these include amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code and other legislative and bylaw acts, the Prime Minister announced.

She said that according to these changes:

→ only the Prosecutor General or heads of regional prosecutor's offices will be able to approve new cases;

→ seizures of property and documents will be canceled if they harm the operation of the enterprise;

→ "hanging" cases without evidence will be closed.

"These changes will give our entrepreneurs the opportunity to work freely and support the economy during the war," the official said.