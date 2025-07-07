The government rejected the winner of the BEB competition – citing data from the Security Service of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers did not agree with Tsivinsky's candidacy and is asking the competition committee to provide new options

The building of the Cabinet of Ministers (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The Cabinet of Ministers rejected the candidacy of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, a high-ranking detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB), citing additional materials, including those from the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by the government Telegram channel "Уряд online".

The Cabinet of Ministers announced that it had reviewed the submission of the competition committee, as well as studied additional materials provided, including by the SSU, which "relate to national security issues and contain relevant security assessments."

After that, the government decided to appeal to the Commission with a proposal to resubmit no more than two candidates for the director of the BEB, who "would meet all established requirements, including security criteria."

The government does not specify what exactly went wrong with Tsivinsky's candidacy.

UPDATED. On June 24, the day of the competition, the competition commission received a letter from the SBU recommending a polygraph examination of certain candidates whose relatives "have certain ties to the Russian Federation," reports Sudovodo-Yurydychna Gazeta.

The winner of the cancelled competition works as the head of the Third Detective Unit of the Second Main Detective Unit of the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau). He was one of the first 70 detectives of the newly established NABU in 2015. The law enforcement officer participated in Operation "Clean City," which exposed a criminal organization involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council.

The ambassadors of the G7 countries, which provide financial assistance to Ukraine and assess its reforms, reacted positively to the competition, which was won by Tsyvinskyi.