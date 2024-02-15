Avdiivka update: 3rd Assault Brigade reports extremely difficult situation with 1 to 7 force ratio

Photo: 3rd Assault Brigade

The situation on the Avdiivka direction is extremely challenging with attackers, including the Russian regular army and special forces, significantly outnumbering the Defense Forces at a ratio of one to seven, as Oleksandr Borodin, spokesperson for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, reported to LIGA.net.

"The situation is very tough. The Russians are currently advancing. They are advancing in significantly superior numbers. It can be stated that it is one to seven. There's a constant push on different fronts. These are two [Russian] armies advancing there, about 7 brigades. We are currently executing the order to hold [positions]," he said.

Borodin stated that Ukrainian defenders in the direction recently set a record for the number of enemy personnel eliminated in a single day this year.

However, the military official noted that the situation remains dire as the regular Russian army and special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the RF contest the direction.

REFERENCE. The Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is the foreign intelligence service of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the central body of military intelligence for the occupying forces. It is still commonly known by its previous abbreviation GRU.

"It's very difficult. If we are operating at a force and means ratio of one to seven, you can imagine," said the 3rd Assault Brigade spokesperson.

Today, February 15, the brigade officially confirmed that the unit was urgently redeployed to the Avdiivka area to reinforce the Ukrainian garrison. The situation in the city was "extremely critical" at the time of the brigade's arrival.

Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, reported that fierce battles are ongoing in the Avdiivka area, with the Russian army advancing from all sides.

