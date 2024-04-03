Ukrainian pilots already honing their skills on F-16 fighters, Air Force says

In addition to pilots, the training of technical personnel continues, so that in the future these specialists will train their colleagues in Ukraine

F-16 (Photo: EPA)

Several groups of Ukrainian pilots are continuing their training in allied countries to fly F-16 fighter jets – two of them are already honing their skills on the planes, said the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illya Yevlash, on the telethon program.

Two advanced groups are currently in Denmark and the United States, where they are already "directly honing skills on F-16 aircraft." The Air Force spokesman noted: another group continues its training, having moved from Britain to France, where they are mastering light-engine aircraft.

Another group is undergoing ground training in England: in particular, learning the language is one of the priority directions.

"Foreign-made aircraft and proper knowledge of the English language is necessary," explained the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition to pilots, the training of technical personnel continues, so that in the future these specialists will already train their colleagues in Ukraine, Yevlash added.

On March 1, the then spokesman of the command of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, reported that Ukrainian pilots are already practicing the task of striking air and ground targets on F-16 fighters, training tactical techniques.



On March 18, it was reported that Romania agreed to train 50 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets at the training center at the Feteşti Air Base.



On March 29, the Belgian government approved the allocation of about 100 million euros to Ukraine within the framework of the "aviation coalition": the funds will go to the maintenance of F-16 fighters.

