Australia joins drone coalition for Ukraine

The drone supply coalition is led by Britain and Latvia

Flag of Australia (Photo: EPA)

Australia is joining the "drone coalition" for Ukraine, announced Defense Minister Richard Marles at a joint press conference with the British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, reported The Guardian.

"Today we also announce that Australia will participate in the drone coalition which is being led by both the United Kingdom and Latvia," Marles said.

This step is an important opportunity for Australia to "continue making our contribution to the effort to have Ukraine stay the course and be able to resolve this conflict on its terms."

The decision to create a drone coalition was made by Ukraine and Latvia during the visit of Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds to Kyiv.

On January 25, Britain and Sweden joined the drone coalition.

Britain and Latvia will lead a coalition and provide Ukraine with thousands of drones worth $250 million, media reported on February 15.